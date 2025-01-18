One of the Gladiators ready to go head-to-head with the contenders is Dynamite, who is the youngest member of the group, but she isn't to be underestimated.

As Gladiators returns to screens once more, read on for everything you need to know about Dynamite.

Who is Dynamite?

Emily Steel AKA Dynamite. BBC / Graeme Hunter / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd

Age: 21

From: Manchester

Height: 5"5

Bicep: 29.5cm

Fact: Dynamite can lift 160kg. That's the same as 6.5 bags of cement!

Instagram: @dynamite_thegladiator

Emily Steel is an English weightlifter, who is better known as Dynamite on BBC One's Gladiators, and, at 21 years old, is the youngest in the line-up.

In 2023, Emily broke the British under 23 record in the clean and jerk and previously held the under 20 64 kilogram snatch record at the British age group weight lifting championships.

Being so young, Emily felt like becoming a Gladiator was "an opportunity to inspire young girls" and help them think they can train and be just as strong.

"I've done sport all my life, so I felt like it was giving me an opportunity to showcase my sporting talents and hopefully inspire others too," said Emily ahead of her Gladiators appearance in 2024.

As for the idea behind Dynamite, Emily explained that she is "small but mighty".

She continued: "She's the one that might be underestimated, because she doesn't look very scary and is naturally quite shy, but don't let that fool you, when she's in a game, she's going to win."

Gladiators returns on Saturday 18th January at 5:50pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

