There we were thinking Captain America was the only one to have a cool electromagnet shield that he can fling about and retrieve on command... then along came The Hacksmith who went ahead and actually made one.

Reminiscent of Iron Man first building his costume, The Hacksmith discards various options to hold and release the shield from his own arm strap, before settling on a commercially available electromagnet. At just 12V this can already produce 120kg of lifting force and when using it with the shield, The Hacksmith will pump a much higher force through it. In summary, it's damn strong.