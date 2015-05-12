Gay traffic lights in Vienna to mark Eurovision Song Contest
Green means same-sex couples go hand in hand as the Austrian capital prepares to party with Eurovision
Graham Norton says he expects this year to be a "straight" Eurovision, but the new traffic lights installed in host city Vienna suggest otherwise.
Dozens of traffic lights in the Austrian capital have been reprogrammed to show same-sex couples holding hands to mark the 60th Eurovision song contest taking place later this May.
Last year's Austrian winner Conchita Wurst was immediately heralded a gay icon after her performance in Copenhagen last year, and has since performed for both the United Nations and European Parliament.
Now Vienna is shining its own light on LGBT inclusivity with its traffic makeover. The final of this year's Eurovision is set to be held on the 23rd May at the Wiener Stadthalle.
Last year's host city Copenhagen also used Eurovision to support the gay community, organising a number of same-sex weddings in the city for both locals and foreigners.