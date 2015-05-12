Last year's Austrian winner Conchita Wurst was immediately heralded a gay icon after her performance in Copenhagen last year, and has since performed for both the United Nations and European Parliament.

Now Vienna is shining its own light on LGBT inclusivity with its traffic makeover. The final of this year's Eurovision is set to be held on the 23rd May at the Wiener Stadthalle.

Last year's host city Copenhagen also used Eurovision to support the gay community, organising a number of same-sex weddings in the city for both locals and foreigners.

