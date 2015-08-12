Fourth Strictly celebrity to be unveiled during Thursday's BBC Breakfast
The celebrity set to follow Jeremy Vine, Ainsley Harriott and Kellie Bright onto the dance floor will be revealed during Thursday morning's show
Strictly Come Dancing's celebrity line-up is rounding out rather nicely. Since the first famous face was confirmed on Monday morning, announcements have been coming thick and fast.
We've already got Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine, TV chef Ainsley Harriott and EastEnder Kellie Bright limbering up in the wings.
And now a fourth star is set to be announced tomorrow morning on BBC Breakfast.
Tune in between 6 and 9:15am to find out who'll be donning sparkles and lashings of fake tan this autumn.
Or, of course, just head to RadioTimes.com tomorrow morning for the news instead!
