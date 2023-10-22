For the Love of Dogs 'to get remake in Paul O'Grady's memory'
Amanda Holden, Martin Clunes and Ricky Gervais are reportedly in the running to host the reboot.
ITV is reportedly looking to reboot Paul O'Grady's For the Love of Dogs in memory of the late presenter.
According to The Sun on Sunday, Amanda Holden, Martin Clunes and Ricky Gervais are all being considered as potential hosts for the remake, which would start filming in the new year.
Beloved host and comedian O'Grady – who passed away in March this year at the age of 67 – made eleven seasons of the show, which saw him meet dogs and members of staff at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
A source quoted by The Sun on Sunday said: “It’s a heart-warming series which raised the profile of the charity and ITV plans to continue making it in Paul’s memory.”
RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment on this story.
The Sun had previously reported that Holden – who is also an ambassador for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home – was the frontrunner to host any further seasons of the show following O'Grady's sad death.
Read more:
- Dancing on Ice professional Matt Evers confirms exit after 17 years
- Doctor Who star David Bradley receives sweet tribute from Nigel Harman in Strictly cameo
The most recent season of the show was filmed before O'Grady passed away and aired posthumously, making it an extremely emotional run of episodes for fans.
Meanwhile, earlier this week, it was revealed that Battersea Dogs and Cats Home had named its vet hospital after O'Grady in tribute to the work he had done as an ambassador.
The home's chief executive Peter Laurie said: "As an ambassador for Battersea, especially during his 11 years filming For The Love Of Dogs, Paul helped animals in their recuperation from surgery, and at times, watched as they headed off site for specialist surgery; naming our veterinary hospital after Paul, therefore, feels fitting."
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.