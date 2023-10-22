Beloved host and comedian O'Grady – who passed away in March this year at the age of 67 – made eleven seasons of the show, which saw him meet dogs and members of staff at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

A source quoted by The Sun on Sunday said: “It’s a heart-warming series which raised the profile of the charity and ITV plans to continue making it in Paul’s memory.”

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment on this story.

The Sun had previously reported that Holden – who is also an ambassador for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home – was the frontrunner to host any further seasons of the show following O'Grady's sad death.

The most recent season of the show was filmed before O'Grady passed away and aired posthumously, making it an extremely emotional run of episodes for fans.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, it was revealed that Battersea Dogs and Cats Home had named its vet hospital after O'Grady in tribute to the work he had done as an ambassador.

The home's chief executive Peter Laurie said: "As an ambassador for Battersea, especially during his 11 years filming For The Love Of Dogs, Paul helped animals in their recuperation from surgery, and at times, watched as they headed off site for specialist surgery; naming our veterinary hospital after Paul, therefore, feels fitting."

