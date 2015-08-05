Plenty of this year's wannabe Star Bakers are active on Twitter, so if you want to follow along with what they have to say about the series, here's where you'll find them:

Ugne

Twitter: @Ugne_Bakes

Bio: "#GBBO 2015 contestant welcomes you to her world of adventurous and experimental baking."

Stu

Twitter: @stu_henshall

Bio: "The Alternative Kitchen/Stu Henshall Twitter. Obsessed with all things edible & 2015 contestant on The Great British Bake Off #gbbo #paulhollywood #maryberry"

Mat

Twitter: @matrileybakes

Bio: "London Firefighter, baker and contestant on The Great British Bake Off 2015.#gbbo Tunbridge Wells. Instagram -@Matrileybakes"

Nadiya

Twitter: @BegumNadiya

Bio: "Nadiya,sister,daughter,mother,wife and GBBO 2015 CONTESTANT"

Hi!!! I'm pretty star struck that you typed my name ? https://t.co/l9cNqPLjrZ — Nadiya Jamir Hussain (@BegumNadiya) July 28, 2015

Ian Cumming

Twitter: @iancpix

Bio: "Travel photographer, macaron maker, bonfire boy, daub dabbler and now Bake Off contestant! http://www.icimages.com "

I thought The Tent was a little surreal but this morning takes the biscuit... ho-ho...! Is it really such a big thing?! #gbbo — Ian Cumming (@iancpix) July 28, 2015

Flora

Twitter: @florashedden

Bio: "#gbbo 2015 - instagram @sheddenflora"

@florashedden the youngest baker in this years @BritishBakeOff she is off to University to study Art History. #gbbo pic.twitter.com/TvANsqZ3KY — My Legoman (@mylegoman) July 28, 2015

Dorret

Twitter: @dorret_conway

Bio: "#GBBO 2015 Contestant"

Alvin

Twitter: @alvinmagallanes

Bio: ‍‍‍"Baker from GBBO 2015 Find me on instagram caleb_adam"

Twitter, may I introduce @alvinmagallanes who is one of the new #gbbo bakers. You should see his Instagram feed. Go Alvin! — John Whaite (@JohnWhaiteBakes) July 28, 2015

Sandy

Twitter: @SANDY260864

Bio: "GBBO contestant 2015"

Just seen myself in the press. Its real I'm a contestant on GBBO. here goes!!!! — SANDY DOCHERTY (@SANDY260864) July 28, 2015

Tamal

Twitter: @DrRayBakes

Bio: "Fuzzy haired doctor and lover of cake"

Paul

Twitter: Paul's a tricky one to find on Twitter, but the main BBC Bake Off account is following @pauljagger31. Only confirmed followers have access to the account.

Marie

Twitter: Marie has stumped us. If she's tweeting, we're bereft of her 140-character messages.

The Great British Bake Off starts tonight at 8:00pm on BBC1

