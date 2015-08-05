Follow the 2015 Bake Off contestants on Twitter
Keep up with the GBBO chatter online by checking out this year's contestants on social media
This year's The Great British Bake Off contestants will turn into viewers from tonight as their antics in the tent hit the airwaves.
Yep, with filming wrapped they can kick back – probably with a blooming good snack – and watch the action unfold from the comfort of their sofas.
Plenty of this year's wannabe Star Bakers are active on Twitter, so if you want to follow along with what they have to say about the series, here's where you'll find them:
Ugne
Twitter: @Ugne_Bakes
Bio: "#GBBO 2015 contestant welcomes you to her world of adventurous and experimental baking."
Stu
Twitter: @stu_henshall
Bio: "The Alternative Kitchen/Stu Henshall Twitter. Obsessed with all things edible & 2015 contestant on The Great British Bake Off #gbbo #paulhollywood #maryberry"
Mat
Twitter: @matrileybakes
Bio: "London Firefighter, baker and contestant on The Great British Bake Off 2015.#gbbo Tunbridge Wells. Instagram -@Matrileybakes"
Look Mum, I'm in a flippin cook book! #gbbo #greatbritishbakeoff #baking #cookbook pic.twitter.com/8zPT0cBv0m
— Mat Riley (@matrileybakes) July 30, 2015
Nadiya
Twitter: @BegumNadiya
Bio: "Nadiya,sister,daughter,mother,wife and GBBO 2015 CONTESTANT"
Hi!!! I'm pretty star struck that you typed my name ? https://t.co/l9cNqPLjrZ
— Nadiya Jamir Hussain (@BegumNadiya) July 28, 2015
Ian Cumming
Twitter: @iancpix
Bio: "Travel photographer, macaron maker, bonfire boy, daub dabbler and now Bake Off contestant! http://www.icimages.com "
I thought The Tent was a little surreal but this morning takes the biscuit... ho-ho...! Is it really such a big thing?! #gbbo
— Ian Cumming (@iancpix) July 28, 2015
Flora
Twitter: @florashedden
Bio: "#gbbo 2015 - instagram @sheddenflora"
@florashedden the youngest baker in this years @BritishBakeOff she is off to University to study Art History. #gbbo pic.twitter.com/TvANsqZ3KY
— My Legoman (@mylegoman) July 28, 2015
Dorret
Twitter: @dorret_conway
Bio: "#GBBO 2015 Contestant"
Alvin
Twitter: @alvinmagallanes
Bio: "Baker from GBBO 2015 Find me on instagram caleb_adam"
Twitter, may I introduce @alvinmagallanes who is one of the new #gbbo bakers. You should see his Instagram feed. Go Alvin!
— John Whaite (@JohnWhaiteBakes) July 28, 2015
Sandy
Twitter: @SANDY260864
Bio: "GBBO contestant 2015"
Just seen myself in the press. Its real I'm a contestant on GBBO. here goes!!!!
— SANDY DOCHERTY (@SANDY260864) July 28, 2015
Tamal
Twitter: @DrRayBakes
Bio: "Fuzzy haired doctor and lover of cake"
Paul
Twitter: Paul's a tricky one to find on Twitter, but the main BBC Bake Off account is following @pauljagger31. Only confirmed followers have access to the account.
Marie
Twitter: Marie has stumped us. If she's tweeting, we're bereft of her 140-character messages.
The Great British Bake Off starts tonight at 8:00pm on BBC1
