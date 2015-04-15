Thought so.

Sky have released their first clip of the new series, featuring ex-Liverpool footballers John Barnes and Jamie Redknapp rapping along to Rapper's Delight as Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden looks on.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e1KQNUecm2o

This will be the ninth series of A League Of Their Own. The series was filmed before Corden packed his bags for California to take up hosting duties for late night chat show The Late Late Show.

Corden told RadioTimes.com he expected it to "be cancelled in a heartbeat", but his debut was generally well-received by US critics.

Since then Corden has been shooting the breeze with some of the biggest names in showbusiness, and even convinced David Beckham to shoot a steamy underwear advert with him.

Not even a rapping John Barnes can compete with that, but it's good to see our latest British export back on our screens.