The format of the show will remain the same, as singletons check into the hotel before going on a romantic dinner date. If they click, they will be able to stay in the hotel even longer and get to know each other that bit better.

Adam Chapman, the series editor of First Dates Hotel, said: “We’re so excited about the gorgeous location in Southern Italy. This hotel has the perfect mix of luxury and old fashioned romance in arguably the most passionate country in the world."

All we know is, last time Fred visited warmer climes on First Dates Hotel he sported these little budgie smugglers:

Surely his swimwear can't get any more piccolo in Italy?