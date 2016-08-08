Viceland has already launched in the United States and Canada, but this is the first time the company has launched a channel in the UK.

The channel will kick off with The Viceland Census, a one-off film exploring young people's attitudes towards politics, drugs, sex, crime and food.

Other UK-focused programmes on the 24-hour channel include factual series Big Night Out, in which Clive Martin explores underground party scenes across Europe; Hate for Beginners, with Jamali Maddix befriending extremists in order to better understand them; and Needles & Pins (working title), an exploration of global tattoo culture hosted by Grace Neutral.

More like this

Viceland's creative director Alex Miller said, "Over the past decade, Vice has been making game changing video content on the internet and in doing so, transformed the way people make shows about food, news, fashion, culture, tech and more.

"Just as we changed the way everyone thought about online video, Viceland will change the way we think about a TV channel. We're launching with a slate that we think fulfils our goal: to make Viceland the the most original and important TV channel for young people in the country."

Advertisement

Other shows to launch on the new channel include the Rule Brittania documentary series, which explores underground and forgotten corners of the UK, the Emmy-nominated series Gaycation starring Juno's Ellen Page, and Black Market, hosted by Michael K Williams, investigating underground economies across the world.