Mel Giedroyc comes live from the Kentish Town Forum on Friday February 26th with Eurovision: You Decide, a 90 minute live show during which six acts will battle it out for the public's votes and a place representing the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest 2016.

The 90-minute live show will feature a special look back at some of Sir Terry’s unforgettable Eurovision moments over the years. Wogan first provided the BBC's radio commentary for the contest in 1971, and from 1974 until 1977. He first took to the TV microphone in 1973, returning again in 1978, and then served as the BBC's resident TV commentator at the contest from 1980 until 2008.

Wogan even hosted the Eurovision contest (with Ulrika Johnson) in 1998, when the UK last staged the competition.

Current Eurovision champion and Eurovision 2016 co-host Måns Zelmerlöw will open 90-minute musical extravaganza, Eurovision: You Decide, and will sing his winning song from last year’s contest. And the UK's last Song Contest winner, Katrina of Katrina and The Waves, will also be performing on the night with the winning song from the 1997 competition Love Shine a Light.

The six acts hoping to represent the UK were revealed by Ken Bruce on Radio 2 this morning. You can see them all in action – and vote for your favourite – during Eurovision: You Decide on BBC4 on Friday night.

When is Eurovision 2016 on TV?

Eurovision: You Decide airs on BBC4 on Friday 26th February at 7.30pm.

The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals will air on BBC4 on Tuesday 10th May and Thursday 12th May.

The Eurovision Song Contest will air on BBC1 on Saturday 14th May.