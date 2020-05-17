There were certainly some big highlights – including the various artists banding together to perform the 1997 Eurovision winner 'Love Shine a Light' from their respective home countries (see below) and Graham Norton's "awkward" exchange with one of the Dutch hosts.

But some viewers watching at home were left wondering why, with all of the 41 musicians who'd planned to compete in Eurovision 2020 involved, why a virtual Grand Final couldn't have been organised remotely instead.

"Why couldn't everyone just vote from home (including juries) and then we'd still have a Eurovision?" one fan asked, not unreasonably.

But in fact, there are a number of good reasons why a virtual Eurovision Grand Final wouldn't have been possible and why a non-competitive live show was chosen as the best alternative.

Putting aside the technical and logistical demands, it all comes down - rather dully - to a matter of event insurance, as one fan pointed out.

It has already been announced that Eurovision 2021 will take place in Rotterdam, originally intended as Host City for this year’s event.

18 of the artists planned to perform in 2020 have confirmed they will be back to represent their country again in 2021, though it’s yet to be announced if UK entry James Newman - who was due to perform 'My Last Breath' this year - will also return.

Newman told RadioTimes.com: "The EBU, which is the Eurovision committee, said that local broadcasters can re-enter their acts so I could go back next year as long as it’s with a different song, but nothing has been decided yet.

"It’s up to the BBC, my fate lies in their hands."

