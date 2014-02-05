Emma Freud welcomes Bake Off judge into her kitchen for #MaryBerryDay
Journalist and Star Baker Emma Freud is having her very own ‘Mary Berry Day’ as the Bake Off judge joins her at home for a Radio Times interview. Just don’t mention that carpet burning…
Emma Freud recently took part in The Great British Sport Relief Bake Off.
Yes, Emma, the one who burned a hole in the Bake Off tent carpet with a hot saucepan. Oh, I wasn’t going to mention that.
Anyway, fresh from her success on the show – Emma was crowned Star Baker after impressing with a huge tennis ball-themed bake, iced doughnuts and bacon and bourbon brownies – Emma has welcomed Mary Berry into her own kitchen for a spot of cooking-cum-interviewing.
This of course means Emma has spent the morning shoving things in cupboards, making her kitchen look pretty and prepping the animals for Mary’s arrival.
You would, wouldn’t you?
Emma’s been charting the day on Twitter, too. From toilet roll points to toasters near the sink, here’s how #MaryBerryDay is going…
Let the preparation begin...
Follow @RadioTimes and @emmafreud for more. Plus keep an eye out for the interview in Radio Times magazine coming soon.