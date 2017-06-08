If the spinning chairs and a totally unnecessary gimmick that sees the app pitches having to be made in 60 seconds on an escalator wasn't enough, the show is also presented by former BBC Radio 1 host Zane Lowe. We were wondering what he was up to these days.

Tech start-ups make their quick pitches to the four judges, who then have to make a snap judgement on whether they want to hear more about the app or send them packing.

If at least one of the judges' interest is piqued, the entrepreneur will get to explain their idea with the aim of winning investment.

Twitter is so far divided on whether it's daring and different or dreadful and dire.

I'll watch #PlanetOfTheApps because @garyvee is on it, but man... The editing is awkward and awful. — Duke Drayson (@DukeDrayson) June 7, 2017

Although subsequent episodes will only be available through Apple Music, the first one is ready to watch here.