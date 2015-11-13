"It's a huge honour to be asked to step into Sir Terry's shoes tonight; he is one of my broadcasting heroes and has been a source of support for me down the years," O'Leary said in a statement.

"I'd like to add my best wishes to Sir Terry for a speedy recovery, and I hope I do him justice and do my small part to make the night a success and make as much money as we can for disadvantaged children across the country."

O'Leary will kick of the night's proceedings alongside Tess Daly and Fearne Cotton on BBC1 from 7.30pm until the traditional channel hop to BBC2 for the 10pm news.

Shane Richie takes the helm for the BBC2 stint, and then Nick Grimshaw picks up hosting duties alongside Rochelle Humes when the telethon returns to BBC1 from 10.30pm.

"We are pleased to announce that fellow Irishman and Radio 2 presenter Dermot O'Leary will be stepping into Sir Terry Wogan's shoes for tonight's Children in Need from 7.30 to 10pm, hosting alongside Tess Daly and Fearne Cotton." a BBC spokesperson said.

"We are incredibly grateful to Dermot for stepping in at such short notice but know he'll do us and Sir Terry proud."

Children in Need airs on BBC1 from 7.30pm, with a brief move to BBC2 from 10-10.30pm, on Friday November 13th