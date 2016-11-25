David Walliams to launch brand new entertainment series The Nightly Show for ITV
The 2017 series will welcome a different celebrity host every week at 10pm
ITV have announced a new week-night entertainment series The Nightly Show, beginning in 2017 with first guest host David Walliams.
The 30-minute daily entertainment show, airing at 10pm, will be on five nights a week for eight weeks, and feature a different celebrity host each week.
David Walliams – whose new sketch show Walliams & Friend begins tonight – will be in the hot seat for The Nightly Show’s launch week with more big names to be announced soon.
The series will air in the slot traditionally occupied by ITV News at Ten, signalling a shift for the flagship news programme.
Walliams said he was “thrilled” about the posting, which will see the comedian oversee a fast-paced mixture of topical chatter, studio games, celebrity guests, experts and videos.
The star is also due to host a Christmas special of gameshow Blankety Blank on ITV - it's starting to look like a very busy festive season for David Walliams.