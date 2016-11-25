David Walliams – whose new sketch show Walliams & Friend begins tonight – will be in the hot seat for The Nightly Show’s launch week with more big names to be announced soon.

The series will air in the slot traditionally occupied by ITV News at Ten, signalling a shift for the flagship news programme.

Walliams said he was “thrilled” about the posting, which will see the comedian oversee a fast-paced mixture of topical chatter, studio games, celebrity guests, experts and videos.

The star is also due to host a Christmas special of gameshow Blankety Blank on ITV - it's starting to look like a very busy festive season for David Walliams.