David Walliams – Britain’s Got Talent judge and Little Britain star of “computer says no”/”I’m a lady”/incontinent granny noises fame – will be back on the box later this year with new sketch show Walliams And Friend.

Yes, friend. Just one. Each week Walliams will perform a medley of sketches with one other famous face (plus supporting cast) in front of a live studio audience. And his friends are: Harry Enfield, Meera Syal, Jack Whitehall, Sheridan Smith and Miranda Richardson.