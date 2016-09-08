David Walliams sketch show Walliams And Friend will return with Sheridan Smith and Hugh Bonneville
The one-off Christmas show has been given a six-part series also starring Harry Enfield, Meera Syal, Jack Whitehall and Miranda Richardson
David Walliams – Britain’s Got Talent judge and Little Britain star of “computer says no”/”I’m a lady”/incontinent granny noises fame – will be back on the box later this year with new sketch show Walliams And Friend.
Yes, friend. Just one. Each week Walliams will perform a medley of sketches with one other famous face (plus supporting cast) in front of a live studio audience. And his friends are: Harry Enfield, Meera Syal, Jack Whitehall, Sheridan Smith and Miranda Richardson.
Also, Hugh Bonneville will appear alongside Walliams in a Christmas special that DEFINITELY won’t feature a Downtown Abbey parody.
Sound familiar? That’s because the pilot of Walliams And Friend, featuring Joanna Lumley, aired last Christmas Eve. Don’t remember? Well, I guess we’ll have to watch this saucy Bake Off sketch again then…