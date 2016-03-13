Doing voiceovers, dancing round the stage and playing a bizarre takeaway-themed lip-reading game, it was Tennant at his most fun and offbeat, and it was great to see.

It was also a million miles away from his last major acting role as the villainous Kilgrave in Jessica Jones, as some were quick to point out.

Though others were just excited to see Tennant have fun and show off his particular set of skills – which may or may not have included being able to sit on a tiny chair.

All in all it was a great reminder that Tennant doesn't have to be a Time Lord anymore to still be everyone's hero.

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will continue next Saturday at 7.10pm on ITV