The series will air in 2017, and Jason is hopeful it will give the audience an “accurate range” of his work. They’ll not be short of material anyway, with trips down memory lane to A Touch of Frost, Danger Mouse and the Darling Buds of May surely set to be on the cards.

And then, of course, there’s Only Fools and Horses. That’d fill a whole episode, right? Well, most likely. Perhaps that’s why the show is getting a documentary series of its own too.

Gold will also air a new five-part series called The Story of Only Fools and Horses, which Jason will take part in.