Starting with a selfie in bed, he got into the swing of things pretty quickly.

He's already posted seven intimate photos of his big day, including images of a large pile of presents, a table laid up for birthday celebrations and a couple of snaps with Brooklyn and Victoria.

He also posted a fan-made montage of snaps from his football career:

In 24 short hours, Beckham has already racked up 3.4 million followers. More than his son Brooklyn, who celebrated hitting the 1 million mark on 17th of April with a vlog (which Beckham himself cheekily interrupted)