As a right of passage for any of the Chasers, Bradley Walsh has to give them a fearful nickname which they will become famous for.

Ennis will be known henceforth as "The Menace", which is probably more to do with his fearsome skills as a quizzer than the fact it rhymes with his surname.

Fans previously suggested Ennis be known as "The Menace" so perhaps Walsh took his inspiration from online...

The newcomer joins Jenny "The Vixen" Ryan, Shaun "The Dark Destroyer" Wallace, Mark "The Beast" Labbett, Anne "The Governess" Hegerty and of course, The Sinnerman.

Speaking ahead of his debut, Ennis said: "I'm so pleased to be the sixth Chaser. It's brilliant to be on such an amazing quiz team, and so much fun working with Bradley Walsh. It's such an exciting opportunity and I can't wait to take on more contestants!"

Host Walsh added: “Another Chaser? ANOTHER CHASER? That’s another person cleverer than me on The Chase. I must have words with the producers. But I can’t wait to educate Darragh on the important things in life; custard creams, cowboy films and real ale.”

Creative director of Potato, the production company that makes The Chase, Martin Scott teased that Ennis will "take no prisoners".

Earlier in 2020, RadioTimes.com exclusively caught up with The Vixen herself, who spoke about the newcomer.

“Well people at home will be quite familiar with Darragh because he was a former contestant," Ryan said.

“He was one our most famous, viral former contestants who lots of people will remember. Lots of people thought he was very hard done by by his other contestants.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Darragh to the family. We’re more than happy to expand the team because the show, as you know, is incredibly popular and we’re making more episodes so someone joining the show is very exciting.”

Welcome to the team, Darragh "The Menace" Ennis!

The Chase airs weekdays on ITV at 5pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.