The singer announced the Dangerous Woman Diaries series in a tweet during the summer, but we haven't heard much since.

That all changed on Tuesday 28th November, when Grande's photographer and collaborator Alberto Flores announced the release date via Twitter.

The series follow the popstar on her 2017 world tour, which was postponed in May 2017 after a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena killed 22 people and left over 100 injured.

She resumed the tour a few weeks later in June after performing at One Love Manchester, a benefit concert for victims of the attack which also featured Oasis' Liam Gallagher and One Direction's Niall Horan. The tour ended in Hong Kong in September.

Last year, Grande became the first person to be named as an honorary citizen of Manchester following her response to the tragedy.

Dangerous Woman Diaries will be released on Thursday 29th November on YouTube