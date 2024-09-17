As ever, they will be judged by Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli and guided along the series by hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.

But who are the celebrities taking part in this year's show? Read on to get to know more about the cast of Dancing with the Stars 2024.

Dancing with the Stars 2024 line-up

Danny Amendola

Anna Delvey

Joey Graziadei

Dwight Howard

Chandler Kinney

Ilona Maher

Brooks Nader

Stephen Nedoroscik

Phaedra Parks

Eric Roberts

Tori Spelling

Jenn Tran

Reginald VelJohnson

Danny Amendola

Danny Amendola. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Age: 38

Job: Former professional footballer

Partner: Witney Carson

Instagram: @dannyamendola

Danny Amendola is a former NFL footballer and is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots.

While a team member with New England, Amendola became a trusted slot receiver of Tom Brady and was a favourite amongst fans of the American football team.

In 2022, Amendola announced his retirement, confirming his final season was in 2021 with the Houston Texans.

Anna Delvey

Anna Delvey. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Age: 33

Job: Artist

Partner: Ezra Sosa

Instagram: @theannadelvey

Anna Delvey (née Sorokin) is an artist who rose to notoriety after posing as an heiress to con banks, hotels and members of New York's high society out of large sums of money.

As depicted in the Netflix series Inventing Anna, Delvey scammed a number of acquaintances out of thousands of dollars by making promises to pay for plane tickets and hotels and "forgetting" to pay them back, claiming her family would wire transfer her the funds.

In 2019, a jury found Delvey guilty on eight charges of grand larceny, attempted grand larceny and theft of services. She was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison, fined $24,000 and ordered to pay $199,000 in restitution.

She was released from prison in 2021.

Joey Graziadei

Joey Graziadei. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Age: 29

Job: TV personality

Partner: Jenna Johnson

Instagram: @joeygraziadei

Joey Graziadei is best known from appearing on The Bachelor in season 28, winning the hearts of viewers and his now fiancée Kelsey Anderson.

Since taking part in the show, Graziadei spends time with his family, travelling the world and raising awareness for causes he is passionate about.

Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Age: 38

Job: Basketball player

Partner: Daniella Karagach

Instagram: @dwighthoward

Dwight Howard is an NBA champion basketball player with a number of accolades to his name. He is considered one of the greatest defensive players of all time.

Beyond his basketball career, Howard is an entrepreneur, film-maker and a global ambassador for basketball internationally.

Chandler Kinney

Chandler Kinney. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Age: 24

Job: Actor

Partner: Brandon Armstrong

Instagram: @chandlerlkinney

Chandler Kinner is an actress, best known for her role as Tabby Haworthe in in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Summer School. She also starred as Willa in Disney's Zombies alongside Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly.

Her other projects include American Horror Story: Asylum, Girl Meets World and KC Undercover.

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Age: 28

Job: Rugby player

Partner: Alan Bersten

Instagram: @ilonamaher

Ilona Maher is a rugby union player, who in her career as played for the US women's national rugby union team and has represented the US at the 2020 and 2024 Summer Olympics.

She is also incredibly popular on social media, with a following of 3.8 million on Instagram alone.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader. Gotham/WireImage

Age: 27

Job: Model

Partner: Gleb Savchenko

Instagram: @brooksnader

Brooks Nader is a model who rose to fame after winning the 2019 Swim Search competition by Sports Illustrated.

Over the course of her career, Nader has appeared on the magazine multiple times, walked in fashion shows for Miami Swim Week and has even appeared alongside Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Martha Stewart for Sports Illustrated.

Stephen Nedoroscik

Stephen Nedoroscik. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Age: 25

Job: Gymnast

Partner: Rylee Arnold

Instagram: @stephen_nedoroscik

Stephen Nedoroscik is a gymnast and is the first and only American to win at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships on the pommel horse.

More recently, fans saw Nedoroscik represent the US men's national team at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, in which he won a bronze, becoming the fourth American man since World War II to win on the apparatus.

Phaedra Parks

Phaedra Parks. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Age: 50

Job: TV personality

Partner: Val Chmerkovskiy

Instagram: @phaedraparks

Phaedra Parks is an attorney, businesswoman and TV personality who rose to fame on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She joined the Bravo reality series back in 2010 and appeared on the show until 2017, before she rejoined the cast in 2024.

Phaedra is no stranger to reality TV either, having also appeared on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, The Real Housewives of Dubai, New Jersey and more recently, The Traitors.

Eric Roberts

Eric Roberts. John Nacion/Getty Images

Age: 68

Job: Actor

Partner: Britt Stewart

Instagram: @ericrobertsactor

Eric Roberts is an actor with over 700 acting credits to his name, in a career spanning 50 years. Fun fact – he is brother to Julia Roberts and the father of Emma Roberts!

Just some of the blockbusters he has appeared in include King of the Gypsies, The Dark Knight and Runaway Train.

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Age: 51

Job: Actress

Partner: Pasha Pashkov

Instagram: @torispelling

Tori Spelling is an actress best known for her role as Donna Martin in Beverly Hills 90210. She has also starred in Tori and Dean, Scary Movie and Saved by the Bell.

In 2009, Spelling was's memoir sTORI Telling was named the best celebrity autobiography of that year.

Jenn Tran

Jenn Tran. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Age: 26

Job: TV personality

Partner: Sasha Farber

Instagram: @jenntran

Jenn Tran is a TV personality who rose to fame after appearing on season 28 of The Bachelor and later, The Bachelorette.

Jenn made history as the first Asian-American lead in the Bachelor franchise.

Reginald VelJohnson

Reginald VelJohnson. Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Family Film and TV Awards

Age: 72

Job: Actor

Partner: Emma Slater

Instagram: N/A

Reginal VelJohnson is an American actor, who made a career playing police officers in various movies and TV shows, including in Family Matters, Die Hard and Die Hard 2.

His other projects include Turner & Hooch, Crocodile Dundee and Air Collision.

