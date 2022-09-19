Dancing With the Stars 2022 line-up: Full list of celebrities

The US version of Strictly Come Dancing is ready to launch into its 31st season as a fresh batch of celebrities prepare to compete for the Mirrorball trophy this autumn.

Plus, polishing off their paddles for another year are judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

DWTS 2022 kicks off today across the pond, with 16 celebrities and their professional partners set to kickstart their dance journeys.

Here's the full list of Dancing With the Stars 2022 contestants.

Dancing With the Stars 2022 celebrity line-up

Jason Lewis

Jason Lewis Getty

Age: 51

Job: Actor

Instagram: @jasonleelewis

Fans of Sex and the City will recognise Jason as Samantha's (Kim Cattrall) long-term boyfriend Jerry 'Smith' Jerrod in Sex and the City. He also appeared in the first Sex and the City movie, but not the second. The actor and model has also had roles in the likes of Charmed and Beverley Hills 90210.

Jordin Sparks

Jordin Sparks Getty

Age: 32

Job: Singer

Instagram: @jordinsparks

Jordin Sparks is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter who first found fame when she won American Idol back in 2007 at the age of 17. She is best known for hits including Tattoo and No Air and is one of the most successful American Idol acts of all time. She has also branched out into acting, with roles in Broadway show In the Heights and as the title character in musical film Sparkle.

Heidi D'Amelio

Heidi D'Amelio Getty

Age: 50

Job: Social media and reality star

Instagram: @heididamelio

Heidi D'Amelio isn't just a Social media personality in her own right but is also the mother of two of the world's biggest TikTok stars: Charli and Dixie D'Amelio. In 2021, the D'Amelio family were the subject of their own Hulu docu-reality series, The D'Amelio Show, which catapulted them further to fame. The mother-of-two has over 2.4 million followers on Instagram. And she's not the only D'Amelio competing on Dancing With the Stars this year!

Shangela

Shangela Getty

Age: 40

Job: Drag queen/actor

Instagram: @itsshangela

Shangela is the first drag queen to compete on Dancing With the Stars and is ready to bring her signature brand of entertainment to the dance floor. She rose to fame on RuPaul's Drag Race (Halleloo!) and has made numerous appearances across the franchise. She also boasts acting credits in Community, 2 Broke Girls and A Star is Born (2018), among others. Shangela is the drag persona of D.J. Pierce. She is the second DWTS contestant ever to compete as part of a same-sex couple and is paired with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko.

More like this

Trevor Donovan

Trevor Donovan Getty

Age: 41

Job: Actor

Instagram: @trevordonovan

An actor and model best known for his role as Teddy Montgomery in the 90210, Trevor has also appeared in Melissa & Joey, Days of Our Lives and sci-fi film Surrogates and became a familiar face on the Hallmark Channel.

Joseph Baena

Joseph Baena Getty

Age: 24

Job: Fitness model/actor

Instagram: @joebaena

Joseph Baena is the son of actor and fitness legend Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mildred 'Patty' Baena, who was previously Schwarzenegger's housekeeper. Following in his father's footsteps, Joseph is both a bodybuilder and trying his hand in front of the camera as an actor and model.

Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice Getty

Age: 50

Job: Reality star

Instagram: @teresagiudice

Teresa Giudice is a reality TV star who has made a name for herself on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She has also written multiple cookbooks and starred on the US version of The Celebrity Apprentice, with Donald Trump. Paired with her Real Housewives brand, Teresa is known for her glamorous celebrity lifestyle.

Gabby Windey

Gabby Windey Getty

Age: 31

Job: ICU nurse/Reality TV personality

Instagram: @gabby.windey

Gabby Windey was a contestant on season 26 of The Bachelor in 2021, finishing as runner-up alongside Rachel Recchia. The pair then went on to be the co-leads of The Bachelorette. She has worked as an ICU nurse since she was 22 and was also an NFL cheerleader for the Denver Broncos.

Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady Getty

Age: 50

Job: Actor, singer, comedian and presenter

Instagram: @mrbradybaby

Wayne Brady is a multi-talented entertainer – an actor, singer, presenter and comedian. He is a five-time Emmy winner and is perhaps best known for his regular appearances on improvisation show Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

Daniel Durant

Daniel Durant Getty

Age: 32

Job: Actor

Instagram: @danielndurant

Stage and screen actor Daniel Durant starred in Spring Awakening on Broadway back in 2015 and is also known for appearing in Oscar-winning coming-of-age movie CODA in 2021. Daniel, who was born deaf, has also boasted roles in You and Switched at Birth.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker Getty

Age: 34

Job: Singer

Instagram: @jessiejamesdecker

Jessie James decker is a country pop music singer whose hits include Should Have Known Better and I Look So Good (Without You). She is married to NFL star Eric Decker and the pair have three children. They have starred in their own E! reality show, Eric & Jessie: Game On.

Vinny Guadagnino

Vinny Guadagnino Getty

Age: 34

Job: Reality star

Instagram: @vinnyguadagnino

Vinny Guadagnino is best known as one of the original cast members on MTV reality TV show Jersey Shore. He appeared in all six seasons of the hit series and has since starred alongside castmate Pauly D on Double Shot at Love. Last year, he was a contestant on The Masked Dancer (US).

Cheryl Ladd

Cheryl Ladd Getty

Age: 71

Job: Actress

Instagram: @angelcherylladd

Cheryl Ladd is an actress and singer who is most famous for playing Kris Munroe in the original Charlie's Angels series. She joined the show in season 2, replacing Farrah Fawcett. In addition to acting in the likes of Poison Ivy and Permanent Midnight, she's also a singer.

Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio Getty

Age: 18

Job: Social media and reality star

Instagram: @charliedamelio

Charli D'Amelio is a TikTok superstar, making a name for herself on the social media platform by showing off her dance skills in videos. Alongside her fellow TikTok star sister Dixie D'Amelio and their parents, she is also the star of Hulu reality series The D'Amelio Show. She is going up against her mother, Heidi D'Amelio, on Dancing With the Stars this year.

Selma Blair

Selma Blair Getty

Age: 50

Job: Actress

Instagram: @selmablair

Selma Blair is an acclaimed actress who's roles include Legally Blonde, The Sweetest Thing and an iconic turn in Cruel Intentions opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar. In 2018, she went public with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. She has said she hopes to be an "inspiration" by competing on DWTS, telling ET that her symptoms worsen when she is nervous.

"There is something when the nervous system and brain are calm," she said adding that she has used rehearsals to learn how to relax while moving.

"This is an amazing lesson to use my emotions and body together to unite a little more with the support of Sasha and music," she continued. "Amazing things can happen and I hope that I can be an inspiration."

Sam Champion

Sam Champion Getty

Age: 61

Job: Weather presenter

Instagram: @samchampion

Sam Champion is an ABC and Good Morning America weather anchor who won Peabody Award for his "Sandy Coverage". He is also a four-time Emmy Award winner.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.