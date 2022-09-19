Dancing With the Stars 2022 line-up: Full list of celebrities
Meet the 16 contestants competing for the Mirrorball this year.
The US version of Strictly Come Dancing is ready to launch into its 31st season as a fresh batch of celebrities prepare to compete for the Mirrorball trophy this autumn.
Tyra Banks is returning as presenter, joined this year by co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.
Plus, polishing off their paddles for another year are judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
DWTS 2022 kicks off today across the pond, with 16 celebrities and their professional partners set to kickstart their dance journeys.
Here's the full list of Dancing With the Stars 2022 contestants.
Dancing With the Stars 2022 celebrity line-up
Jason Lewis
Age: 51
Job: Actor
Instagram: @jasonleelewis
Fans of Sex and the City will recognise Jason as Samantha's (Kim Cattrall) long-term boyfriend Jerry 'Smith' Jerrod in Sex and the City. He also appeared in the first Sex and the City movie, but not the second. The actor and model has also had roles in the likes of Charmed and Beverley Hills 90210.
Jordin Sparks
Age: 32
Job: Singer
Instagram: @jordinsparks
Jordin Sparks is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter who first found fame when she won American Idol back in 2007 at the age of 17. She is best known for hits including Tattoo and No Air and is one of the most successful American Idol acts of all time. She has also branched out into acting, with roles in Broadway show In the Heights and as the title character in musical film Sparkle.
Heidi D'Amelio
Age: 50
Job: Social media and reality star
Instagram: @heididamelio
Heidi D'Amelio isn't just a Social media personality in her own right but is also the mother of two of the world's biggest TikTok stars: Charli and Dixie D'Amelio. In 2021, the D'Amelio family were the subject of their own Hulu docu-reality series, The D'Amelio Show, which catapulted them further to fame. The mother-of-two has over 2.4 million followers on Instagram. And she's not the only D'Amelio competing on Dancing With the Stars this year!
Shangela
Age: 40
Job: Drag queen/actor
Instagram: @itsshangela
Shangela is the first drag queen to compete on Dancing With the Stars and is ready to bring her signature brand of entertainment to the dance floor. She rose to fame on RuPaul's Drag Race (Halleloo!) and has made numerous appearances across the franchise. She also boasts acting credits in Community, 2 Broke Girls and A Star is Born (2018), among others. Shangela is the drag persona of D.J. Pierce. She is the second DWTS contestant ever to compete as part of a same-sex couple and is paired with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko.
More like this
Trevor Donovan
Age: 41
Job: Actor
Instagram: @trevordonovan
An actor and model best known for his role as Teddy Montgomery in the 90210, Trevor has also appeared in Melissa & Joey, Days of Our Lives and sci-fi film Surrogates and became a familiar face on the Hallmark Channel.
Joseph Baena
Age: 24
Job: Fitness model/actor
Instagram: @joebaena
Joseph Baena is the son of actor and fitness legend Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mildred 'Patty' Baena, who was previously Schwarzenegger's housekeeper. Following in his father's footsteps, Joseph is both a bodybuilder and trying his hand in front of the camera as an actor and model.
Teresa Giudice
Age: 50
Job: Reality star
Instagram: @teresagiudice
Teresa Giudice is a reality TV star who has made a name for herself on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She has also written multiple cookbooks and starred on the US version of The Celebrity Apprentice, with Donald Trump. Paired with her Real Housewives brand, Teresa is known for her glamorous celebrity lifestyle.
Gabby Windey
Age: 31
Job: ICU nurse/Reality TV personality
Instagram: @gabby.windey
Gabby Windey was a contestant on season 26 of The Bachelor in 2021, finishing as runner-up alongside Rachel Recchia. The pair then went on to be the co-leads of The Bachelorette. She has worked as an ICU nurse since she was 22 and was also an NFL cheerleader for the Denver Broncos.
Wayne Brady
Age: 50
Job: Actor, singer, comedian and presenter
Instagram: @mrbradybaby
Wayne Brady is a multi-talented entertainer – an actor, singer, presenter and comedian. He is a five-time Emmy winner and is perhaps best known for his regular appearances on improvisation show Whose Line Is It Anyway?.
Daniel Durant
Age: 32
Job: Actor
Instagram: @danielndurant
Stage and screen actor Daniel Durant starred in Spring Awakening on Broadway back in 2015 and is also known for appearing in Oscar-winning coming-of-age movie CODA in 2021. Daniel, who was born deaf, has also boasted roles in You and Switched at Birth.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Jessie James Decker
Age: 34
Job: Singer
Instagram: @jessiejamesdecker
Jessie James decker is a country pop music singer whose hits include Should Have Known Better and I Look So Good (Without You). She is married to NFL star Eric Decker and the pair have three children. They have starred in their own E! reality show, Eric & Jessie: Game On.
Vinny Guadagnino
Age: 34
Job: Reality star
Instagram: @vinnyguadagnino
Vinny Guadagnino is best known as one of the original cast members on MTV reality TV show Jersey Shore. He appeared in all six seasons of the hit series and has since starred alongside castmate Pauly D on Double Shot at Love. Last year, he was a contestant on The Masked Dancer (US).
Cheryl Ladd
Age: 71
Job: Actress
Instagram: @angelcherylladd
Cheryl Ladd is an actress and singer who is most famous for playing Kris Munroe in the original Charlie's Angels series. She joined the show in season 2, replacing Farrah Fawcett. In addition to acting in the likes of Poison Ivy and Permanent Midnight, she's also a singer.
Charli D'Amelio
Age: 18
Job: Social media and reality star
Instagram: @charliedamelio
Charli D'Amelio is a TikTok superstar, making a name for herself on the social media platform by showing off her dance skills in videos. Alongside her fellow TikTok star sister Dixie D'Amelio and their parents, she is also the star of Hulu reality series The D'Amelio Show. She is going up against her mother, Heidi D'Amelio, on Dancing With the Stars this year.
Selma Blair
Age: 50
Job: Actress
Instagram: @selmablair
Selma Blair is an acclaimed actress who's roles include Legally Blonde, The Sweetest Thing and an iconic turn in Cruel Intentions opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar. In 2018, she went public with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. She has said she hopes to be an "inspiration" by competing on DWTS, telling ET that her symptoms worsen when she is nervous.
"There is something when the nervous system and brain are calm," she said adding that she has used rehearsals to learn how to relax while moving.
"This is an amazing lesson to use my emotions and body together to unite a little more with the support of Sasha and music," she continued. "Amazing things can happen and I hope that I can be an inspiration."
Sam Champion
Age: 61
Job: Weather presenter
Instagram: @samchampion
Sam Champion is an ABC and Good Morning America weather anchor who won Peabody Award for his "Sandy Coverage". He is also a four-time Emmy Award winner.
If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.