As Dancing on Ice kick starts tonight on ITV, read on for everything you need to know about contestant Dan Edgar.

Who is Dan Edgar?

Dan Edgar and Vanessa James. ITV

Age: 34

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @danedgar

Dance partner: Vanessa James

Dan Edgar has been on our TV screens for a decade, best known as a cast member on The Only Way Is Essex, which he has been a part of since 2015.

During his time on the series, Dan has found himself in high profile relationships with his co-stars, all of which have played out on screen. Just some include Ella-Rae Wise, Jess Wright and Amber Turner.

Dancing on Ice marks his second television credit across his career.

What has Dan Edgar said about joining Dancing on Ice 2025?

Dan Edgar. ITV

Dan Edgar has been a massive fan of Dancing on Ice for years and while he is able to ice skate, is the dancing side of things he is worried about.

"If you see me on the dance floor, it's almost non-existent, it's terrible," he joked in an interview with ITV.

But above all else, Dan is looking forward to learning something new and having the opportunity "to grow with the experience".

He explained: "It's way out of my comfort zone to dance and perform so it will be a personal challenge. I’m really looking forward to the training and having something to really focus on. Once I do something I want to dedicate myself to it and win so I'm going to put my all into it. I’m going for the win."

But as he goes for the win, is there anything Dan is nervous about when it comes to the ice? While for some celebrities it may be taking a tumble for Dan, it's the thought of performing live.

However with some practice, "I'm hoping once I get into the groove of what I'm doing and knowing my routines I'll be more confident."

"I'm a bit nervous about the outfits too," he added. "I've said that as long as they keep me away from the little sparkly hot pants it should be fine."

Dancing on Ice begins on Sunday 12th January 2025 at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

