Who is Dan Edgar? Dancing on Ice 2025 contestant and TOWIE star
Could a TOWIE star finally take the crown?
Dan Edgar is swapping the dramas of Essex for the sparkles of Dancing on Ice as he takes part in the 17th season of the competition series.
Partnered with Canadian retired pair skater Vanessa James, Dan only has a small amount of skating experience, but has been given some tips from former contestant Joey Essex, which could certainly help him sail on through to the final.
While there will be a few TOWIE faces in the audiences cheering Dan on, only time will tell how long he lasts in the competition.
As Dancing on Ice kick starts tonight on ITV, read on for everything you need to know about contestant Dan Edgar.
Who is Dan Edgar?
Age: 34
Job: TV personality
Instagram: @danedgar
Dance partner: Vanessa James
Dan Edgar has been on our TV screens for a decade, best known as a cast member on The Only Way Is Essex, which he has been a part of since 2015.
During his time on the series, Dan has found himself in high profile relationships with his co-stars, all of which have played out on screen. Just some include Ella-Rae Wise, Jess Wright and Amber Turner.
Dancing on Ice marks his second television credit across his career.
What has Dan Edgar said about joining Dancing on Ice 2025?
Dan Edgar has been a massive fan of Dancing on Ice for years and while he is able to ice skate, is the dancing side of things he is worried about.
"If you see me on the dance floor, it's almost non-existent, it's terrible," he joked in an interview with ITV.
But above all else, Dan is looking forward to learning something new and having the opportunity "to grow with the experience".
He explained: "It's way out of my comfort zone to dance and perform so it will be a personal challenge. I’m really looking forward to the training and having something to really focus on. Once I do something I want to dedicate myself to it and win so I'm going to put my all into it. I’m going for the win."
But as he goes for the win, is there anything Dan is nervous about when it comes to the ice? While for some celebrities it may be taking a tumble for Dan, it's the thought of performing live.
However with some practice, "I'm hoping once I get into the groove of what I'm doing and knowing my routines I'll be more confident."
"I'm a bit nervous about the outfits too," he added. "I've said that as long as they keep me away from the little sparkly hot pants it should be fine."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Dancing on Ice begins on Sunday 12th January 2025 at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Entertainment and Factual Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.