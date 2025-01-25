The reboot, fronted by Bradley and Barney Walsh, has been a hit with audiences, setting the BBC's biggest entertainment launch in seven years when it returned back in January 2024, and the introduction of new heavyweights in season 2 will only add to the drama.

But who exactly is Cyclone? Read on to find out everything you need to know, including her age, stats and Instagram.

Cyclone – Age, Instagram and stats

Real name: Lystus Ebosele

From: Ireland

Age: 23

Height: 5ft 10in

Instagram: @fit.stys

Who is Cyclone?

Cyclone, real name Lystus Ebosele, is an Irish powerlifter who was named the 84kg+ Jr World Champion in 2023.

Through her YouTube channel, which has received over 1.8m views in total, she helps viewers to learn useful powerlifting techniques.

Cyclone’s videos are also popular on TikTok, receiving 3.4m likes overall.

What has Cyclone said about joining Gladiators?

Upon joining the series, Cyclone was certainly not short on confidence – and is set to prove a formidable force for contestants.

Describing herself as "the ultimate all-round athlete", she said: "I’ve got the look, I’ve got the energy and I’ve got the muscles."

Cyclone also took to Instagram upon the announcement of her casting, expressing her joy at joining the fan-favourite show.

She posted: "Secret’s finally out, I am so excited to finally be able to share this with you all, I’m joining Gladiators as Cyclone!"

This is one Gladiator who is very much ready.

Gladiators is now showing on BBC One and iPlayer.

