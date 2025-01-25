Who is Cyclone in Gladiators? Irish powerlifter and junior world champion
A storm is brewing...
Two new Gladiators are ready to take on contestants in the hit BBC game show this season, and one of them is Irish powerlifter Cyclone.
Describing herself as "the ultimate all-round athlete", Cyclone (real name Lystus Ebosele) is certainly not afraid to take on any challengers who dare face her.
The reboot, fronted by Bradley and Barney Walsh, has been a hit with audiences, setting the BBC's biggest entertainment launch in seven years when it returned back in January 2024, and the introduction of new heavyweights in season 2 will only add to the drama.
But who exactly is Cyclone? Read on to find out everything you need to know, including her age, stats and Instagram.
Cyclone – Age, Instagram and stats
Real name: Lystus Ebosele
From: Ireland
Age: 23
Height: 5ft 10in
Instagram: @fit.stys
Who is Cyclone?
Cyclone, real name Lystus Ebosele, is an Irish powerlifter who was named the 84kg+ Jr World Champion in 2023.
Through her YouTube channel, which has received over 1.8m views in total, she helps viewers to learn useful powerlifting techniques.
Cyclone’s videos are also popular on TikTok, receiving 3.4m likes overall.
What has Cyclone said about joining Gladiators?
Upon joining the series, Cyclone was certainly not short on confidence – and is set to prove a formidable force for contestants.
Describing herself as "the ultimate all-round athlete", she said: "I’ve got the look, I’ve got the energy and I’ve got the muscles."
Cyclone also took to Instagram upon the announcement of her casting, expressing her joy at joining the fan-favourite show.
She posted: "Secret’s finally out, I am so excited to finally be able to share this with you all, I’m joining Gladiators as Cyclone!"
This is one Gladiator who is very much ready.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gladiators is now showing on BBC One and iPlayer.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
George White is a Sub-Editor for Radio Times. He was previously a reporter for the Derby Telegraph and was the editor of LeftLion magazine. As well as receiving an MA in Magazine Journalism, he completed a BA in Politics and International Relations.