It was a particularly emotional challenge for Ballas. Her brother lost his life to suicide in 2003, and the Strictly Come Dancing judge was determined to complete the challenge in his memory. "I think my brother would be proud of me," she said, as she battled altitude sickness and panic attacks. "So, I'll do this for him. If it means sleeping in a tent and being disorganised, I'll do it. I'll do my very best for sure."

Viewers also praised BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, who stepped up as the group's main cheerleader and motivator – encouraging Ballas and keeping Little Mix star Thirlwall going when she struggled.

Thirlwall and Pinnock found the challenge tough, but they won praise from viewers who were impressed by how they pushed through:

More like this

Advertisement

And at the end of the day...