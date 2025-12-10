When Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced they would be leaving Strictly Come Dancing, it was a shock, but at least one that wouldn't become reality for over a month.

Ad

Well, that month has been and gone and with just two more episodes of Strictly's 2025 season to go, Winkleman has shared that she and Daly will undoubtedly be "emotional" during next week's finale.

During an appearance on It Takes Two, host Fleur East asked the pair if their departure had sunk in, to which Daly replied: "The short answer is no.

"I genuinely haven't had time to think about it, because we've been so into this series, so absorbed by it – it's such a brilliant series that all of our focus is on that, really.

"So I think it'll be a bit of a shock on the 20th. I might get emotional."

Winkleman added: "I think we will be emotional, but of course, it won’t be about us. It'll be about the winners."

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly. BBC/Ray Burmiston

While they joked that they're "not allowed to cry", Winkleman added that the duo will "hold each other very tight and cry" after the show concludes.

Back in October, the pair revealed they would be stepping down from their hosting duties, with this year's Christmas special confirmed to be their last time on the programme.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the duo wrote: "We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream.

"We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time.

"We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show. They’re the most brilliant team and we’ll miss them every day.

"We will cry when we say the last 'keep dancing' but we will continue to say it to each other. Just possibly in tracksuit bottoms at home while holding some pizza."

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Instagram. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Following the news of their departure, the BBC's chief content officer Kate Phillips shared her reaction, noting that the presenters had been "integral" to Strictly's success over the last two decades.

In a statement, Phillips said: "I can’t quite believe I’m saying this, but it’s the end of an era with Tess and Claudia’s decision to bid farewell to the Strictly ballroom. They’ve both been such incredible hosts at the very heart of the show, their passion and dedication has gone above and beyond.

"They’ve been integral to Strictly’s success over the last 20 years, but I understand why they’ve decided it’s time to hang up the glitter ball and get their weekends back. As Craig would say, they are fab-u-lous presenters, and they are fab-u-lous friends to me and so many others at the BBC.

"Thank you Tess and Claud for everything, we will miss you hugely."

Read more:

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 13th December at 6:35pm.

Add Strictly Come Dancing to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.