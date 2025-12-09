Claudia Winkleman has officially been awarded an MBE, having accepted the esteemed honour from King Charles at Windsor Castle.

Winkleman, along with her Strictly Come Dancing co-host Tess Daly, were made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to broadcasting in the King's Birthday Honours.

"I am ridiculously lucky and will celebrate with Tess by doing a paso doble," Winkleman previously said.

Claudia Winkleman has proven her icon status each year, from her work on Strictly to her impeccable hosting skills on The Traitors, the fourth season of which is set to debut on New Year's Day.

Tess Daly. ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this year, a flurry of high profile names were announced as part of the Honours, including David Beckham, who received a knighthood, as well as actor Gary Oldman.

Further honourees include Evita star, actress and singer Elaine Page, who has received a damehood, Love Island and TOWIE star Georgia Harrison, who has received an MBE for her work on online privacy and cybercrime, and The Who's Roger Daltrey has been knighted for his services to charity and music.

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries, who teamed up for England at the World Cup of Darts, received MBEs, joining Beckham on the list of sporting honourees.

Tess and Clauda's recent awards come just months after the presenting duo announced that the 2025 Strictly series would be their last, with the Christmas special marking the last time the pair will host the show.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly. BBC/Kieron McCarron

In a statement shared on Instagram, the duo wrote: "We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream.

"We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time.

"We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show. They’re the most brilliant team and we’ll miss them every day.

"We will cry when we say the last 'keep dancing' but we will continue to say it to each other. Just possibly in tracksuit bottoms at home while holding some pizza.

"Tess & Claud."

