A statement from Amazon also confirmed that the show "will take place at a different location every week", suggesting that the Amazon show will still follow a weekly schedule rather than land all at once.

Meanwhile, the BBC have confirmed that the revamped Top Gear under Chris Evans and Matt LeBlanc will launch on Sunday 29th May.

Last month, Clarkson posted a video of the three presenters 'brainstorming' the new name, with the best suggestion being 'Three Easily Distracted Men'.

Keeping up the trio's joke of an 'underwhelming' start to their Amazon preparation, presenter May said in a statement, "I wanted to call it ‘Nigel', or ‘Roger'. We needed a name, and they're names."

Clarkson added, "We'll be travelling the world hosting each episode in a different country, from a giant tent. It's a sort of 'grand tour', if you like. So we've decided to call it 'The Grand Tour’."

The news comes as Top Gear prepares to reveal its own 'super-sized' new studio, which RadioTimes.com understands will use a "considerably larger" budget than previous years.

Jay Marine, vice president of Amazon Video Europe, said, “After nine months of deep thought, debate and deliberation, the guys have come up with a name that reflects the global ambition of the new show. The Grand Tour will be one of the most anticipated TV launches ever, and we’re excited to be bringing it to Amazon Prime customers around the world this autumn.”

Tickets to watch The Grand Tour being filmed are set to be released via a prize draw this summer, with the roadshow dates and schedules set to be announced shortly.

When the former Top Gear presenters were working for the BBC, live shows were a key component of the Top Gear brand. Even when Clarkson was axed last year, the remaining live tour dates arranged by BBC Worldwide went ahead, renamed as Clarkson, Hammond and May Live.