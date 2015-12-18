Gareth Malone's Great Choir Reunion, 8:00pm, BBC2

Gareth Malone is continuing to track down former members of the choirs he's set up during the past ten years as well as reminding us all of the journeys he has undertaken to inspire so many across the country. In this final episode, we catch up with the Military Wives Choir, who are of course overjoyed to see him again and assure him that they have kept up their singing. You'll feel more than uplifted when you watch their final performance.

Panda Babies, 8:30pm, ITV

More like this

Who can resist a cuteness overload of Panda Babies? Steve Leonard is in a Chinese panda nursery where he gets to give bear hugs to the weeny ones and be informed how the orphans are brought up by humans. The reason why there are so many is because 50 per cent of pandas give birth to twins and abandon the weakest one. Don't be too disturbed when one panda's labour lasts three days and another has to be rushed into surgery with complications.

The Graham Norton Show, 10:45pm, BBC1

Repeating his appearance on Graham's New Year's Eve episode last year is Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne, here to ring in the new year with fellow Oscar-winner and Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence. Also joining the king of BBC chat are Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg to discuss their latest film Daddy's Home with band Years and Years providing the music.

Jools's Annual Hootenanny, 11:10pm, BBC2

This year (the 23rd edition of the show), Jools is joined by Welsh singing legend Sir Tom Jones there to perform his greatest hits (and there are many) and do a duet with either star of 2015 Jess Glynne or king of the Mods Paul Weller. Also performing are James Bay, KT Tunstall and Hozier. The midnight moment is soundtracked by the drums and pipes of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards.

Bryan Adams Rocks Big Ben Live, 11:30pm, BBC1

The Canadian rock star celebrates the new year with a compilation of his greatest hits, taking a pause at midnight for the chimes from Big Ben and of course, that eagerly awaited firework display.

New Year's Eve Fireworks, 12:00am, BBC1

Advertisement

As Big Ben strikes 12 to mark 2016, join London for a spectacular display of fireworks along the Thames Embankment. Don't forget the words to Auld Lang Syne!