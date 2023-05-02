The duo, who also appear in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine , were asked a range of questions on topics including their favourite quotes and top TV genres.

With their chat show The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show about to return to BBC One, the podcasting and presenting couple stopped by to chat with the Radio Times Podcast and answer some quickfire questions.

Asked for their comfort TV of choice, Rosie went for the Real Housewives franchise, while Chris said Family Guy or UFC. However, he didn't have a guilty pleasure choice, saying: "I'm not really ashamed of anything I do. Own it."

Meanwhile, they both said "I've been a bad boy" from Despicable Me 3 was their favourite TV or film quote, and Chris chose Thiago Silva by Dave and AJ Tracy as the soundtrack to his life, while Rosie chose There's No Business Like Show Business.

In terms of who would play her in a film of her life, Rosie said Renée Zellweger, while Chris said he would play himself and that he would "write it, direct it, star in it" and play Rosie as well, adding: "I'd be like Eddie Murphy, I'd play everyone."

Rosie said she had a poster of Scott from Five on her wall as a teenager, while Chris had one of Jeff from Gladiators on his, and they picked true crime and comedy and their respective favourite TV genres.

As for advice to their younger selves, Rosie said: "Just keep being yourself", and Chris added: "Yeah, don't worry about your GCSEs, you're not gonna use them." You can watch the full video right here, now.

The couple also did a longer-form interview with the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, in which Rosie admitted that when they started their podcast, they "didn’t know there was any money in it".

She continued: "We did it for free for a year, just off our own backs. We thought we’d do six episodes and if nobody listens, we’ll just crack on doing our own thing."

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show returns for season 2 on Friday 12th May at 10:40pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

