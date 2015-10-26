So despite their now (mostly) cosy Autumwatch personas (Packham still has a bit of an edge), perhaps it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that during their years hosting The Really Wild Show together they were quite a pair of animals themselves…

What’s the most “really wild” thing you’ve done together? we ask them in the new issue of Radio Times.

“I couldn’t reveal that,” says Packham. “We were real party animals in the 90s and didn’t have a stop button.”

All that’s in the past, though – especially for Packham. “I still like a glass of Chardonnay after filming,” admits Strachan. “I haven’t seen Chris have anything other than a hot chocolate in recent years!”

