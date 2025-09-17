Chris and Dianne were crowned the winners of Strictly Come Dancing last year. The comedian was lost for words upon hearing the news, admitting: "I honestly thought I could go out on the first week, and I know no one goes out on the first week, but I honestly thought I could.

"But we just lasted and lasted."

It was their waltz that truly cemented the pair has frontrunners to win the competition, with it also winning the Memorable Moment Award at the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards.

"This meant a lot to Chris, it was Liverpool's anthem, and I knew that he loved the ballroom style of dancing, so I knew I had to choreograph something very special," Dianne said when picking up the award.

The highly-anticipated launch episode will also reveal who this year's celebrities will be paired with, as they come face-to-face with their professional dance partner.

And that isn't all. The launch episode will also feature group dances from the spectacular professional dancers, the 15 famous faces and even the judges!

There will also be an exclusive performance from Jessie J and plenty more Strictly surprises that audiences all know and love.

This year, the famous faces taking part hail from all sides of the entertainment industry, with the likes of Alex Kingston, Balvinder Sopal and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey all among the names who will be lacing up their dancing shoes for an unforgettable Strictly season.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 20th September at 6:40pm.

