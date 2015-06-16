The chapter did indeed appear to be “officially closed”, but Evans has since posted again to clarify reports – in part, from yours truly – that the door was closed on TFI Friday:

However, despite the outpouring of nostalgia that followed last week’s special, Channel 4 has made it clear that there are no new episodes in the works.

"The return of TFI Friday was commissioned as a live 90-minute special,” a spokeswoman for the broadcaster told RadioTimes.com. “There are no current plans for a series.”

Still, 15 years after TFI came off air, the show has found plenty of support among viewers:

Evans’ comments earlier today come after he did a U-turn regarding speculation he was being lined up to present BBC2’s Top Gear. "I did say never, but I have downgraded that to never say never," he told viewers last Friday after filming a segment with axed host Jeremy Clarkson.

Could he be tempted back to TFI, too? We’ve got our fingers, toes – heck, everything – crossed.