Chris Evans: "I didn't say we weren't doing any more TFI Friday"
The presenter has "moved on" from the anniversary show but doesn't rule out a more permanent run for his Channel 4 series
When TFI Friday made its triumphant return to screens last week, we all got a bit excited. The one-off revival of Chris Evans' 90s series pulled in bumper ratings and delighted viewers as its host welcomed guests including Blur, Liam Gallagher, Ewan McGregor, Amanda Seyfried, Lewis Hamilton and more. Could it be back for a more permanent run, we asked.
Evans appeared to hint as much during Friday's broadcast, suggesting new X Factor judge Nick Grimshaw as a possible successor. Then, earlier today, the presenter took to Twitter in response to speculation of a long-term revival:
The chapter did indeed appear to be “officially closed”, but Evans has since posted again to clarify reports – in part, from yours truly – that the door was closed on TFI Friday:
However, despite the outpouring of nostalgia that followed last week’s special, Channel 4 has made it clear that there are no new episodes in the works.
"The return of TFI Friday was commissioned as a live 90-minute special,” a spokeswoman for the broadcaster told RadioTimes.com. “There are no current plans for a series.”
Still, 15 years after TFI came off air, the show has found plenty of support among viewers:
Evans’ comments earlier today come after he did a U-turn regarding speculation he was being lined up to present BBC2’s Top Gear. "I did say never, but I have downgraded that to never say never," he told viewers last Friday after filming a segment with axed host Jeremy Clarkson.
Could he be tempted back to TFI, too? We’ve got our fingers, toes – heck, everything – crossed.