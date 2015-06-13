"The return of TFI Friday was commissioned as a live 90-minute special,” said the spokeswoman. “There are no current plans for a series.”

The news may come as a bit of a blow for Evans who indicated that he would love the show to make a proper revival last night – even if he didn't think he should be the one to present it.

Evans said last night that his radio presenter rival Nick Grimshaw (below) could be a great choice, calling the Radio 1 man back from an interview to tell viewers: "I think Nick is the future of the show. I think this is good fun for us oldies, but if this show comes back he is the guy, he is the guy.”

More like this

Grimshaw appeared to agree, mouthing "yeah”.

At the end of the show, Evans hinted that this was on the cards, signing off with the words: "We did it before, so we could it it again, I suppose."

But Evans is a master of PR and is likely to assess the public's appetite for a TFI Friday series before lobbying Channel 4 hard. Last night he also rowed back on his assertion that he would never present BBC2 motoring favourite Top Gear, telling viewers: "I did say never, but I have downgraded that to never say never."

Before the show aired last night, TFI Friday's executive producer hadn't ruled out a return for the entertainment either, saying in yesterday's Guardian: "There’s no point in deciding whether that will happen until we do it and see what happens. We have all had fun getting back together, but the experience of doing the live show will ultimately determine whether we want to do it again."

TFI Friday won last night's 9pm slot with a peak audience of 4.2m and a 19.8% audience share.

The good news, of course, is that the door probably isn’t entirely shut.

“No current plans” of course doesn’t mean that there couldn't be plans in the future….

READ MORE

TFI's return was a raucous fun-filled night for the oldies

Would you like to see TFI Friday come back for another series?

Chris Evans anoints Nick Grimshaw as his TFI successor

Did they really do this on TFI Friday or is it just (another) load of made up rubbish?!

Advertisement

Remember life before Google? TFI Friday and 19 other things that happened 19 years ago