1. EastEnders

All singing and all dancing, the EastEnders cast are back once again to perform some great classic musical numbers.

2. The Weakest Link

Anne Robinson seeks the weakest link out of actor John Thomson, Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, chef Rosemary Shrager, actor Chizzy Akudolu, journalist Giles Coren and presenters Rylan Clark-Neal and Maya Jama.

3. Strictly Come Dancing

Six Blue Peter presenters, past and present swap their arts and crafts for a spot of Strictly dancing. Mark Curry, Diane Louise Jordan, Anthea Turner, Tim Vincent, Konnie Huq and Radzi Chinyanganya all rise to the challenge.

4. Christmas Preview Exclusives

You really don’t want to miss out on the exclusive clips of the Doctor Who and Call the Midwife Christmas specials.

5. Countryfile

Tune in for a different style of country offered by the Countryfile presenters, This time they are swapping their welly boots for something a bit more cowboy in a truly unmissable performance.

6. The One Show

The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge Team will cross the finish line in Glasgow after a long 500-mile journey from London.

Children in Need begins on Friday 17th November at 7:30pm on BBC1