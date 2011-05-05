Fox executives in the US are said to have been impressed by Cole's performances on the British version of the show, which she has judged for the past three years, and enthused by her on-screen chemistry with Cowell.

"I'm so excited to be taking part in the American version of The X Factor," said Cole in a statement.

She added: "I absolutely love it here in the UK, and with the talent they have out in America, I'm sure we're going to find someone very special. I can't wait to get started."

"I'm thrilled for Cheryl. She is massively excited about this show, and has been fantastic to work with," said Cowell.

"She is also a complete brat. Most importantly, this girl can spot talent."

On a visit to London this Tuesday, Cowell confirmed that all four judges for the US programme "would be confirmed by the end of the week".

It is widely predicted that the former American Idol judge Paula Abdul will be announced as the fourth and final member of the panel in the next 24 hours.