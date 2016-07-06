Hall said today that these changes are aimed to created a "simpler BBC", with the executive team cut from 16 members to 11.

Finance director Anne Bulford becomes the BBC’s deputy director-general while James Purnell becomes director of strategy and education.

Helen Boaden will continue to lead the BBC’s radio output and will formally take responsibility for 5Live as it moves into BBC Radio.

More like this

James Harding will continue as director of news and current affairs. Tim Davie’s role as director of BBC Worldwide and Mark Linsey’s role as Director of Studios also remain unchanged.

The BBC is also confirming that the executive position representing BBC North will close following the departure from the BBC of Peter Salmon. The director of BBC Children’s – Alice Webb – will lead the region on a day-to-day basis.

The BBC is also due to appoint a new Nations and Regions boss in order to meet demands by the Government to focus more on Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland under its new charter. The role was disbanded in 2008 after the last incumbent, Pat Loughrey, left the BBC.

BBC sources say that the changes will result in a more streamlined BBC and the changes follow months of speculation about internal wrangling over the changes, with executives said to have been vying for key roles and responsibilities.

Hall said: “I am proud of what we have achieved over the last few years. Together we stabilised the BBC after a difficult period in its history. We went on to create a compelling case for a new decade of the BBC and secured an 11-year charter as a result.

“Now, as we move towards this new Charter period, I want us to turn our energy to focus on the future of public service broadcasting and what it means for our audiences," he added. "We must continue to harness the creative power of the UK. We must continue to be a creative beacon to the world and we will do this best by renewing the way we engage with our audiences as we enter our centenary year.

“The leadership changes I am making today can help ensure that the BBC is best equipped to do this. We must never stand still. We must always be looking to innovate and change. The new Executive will lead this process of creative renewal to ensure the BBC remains the most creative force in the world.

“On a practical level, these changes are also about creating a simpler BBC with fewer layers and clear lines of accountability. Much has already been achieved, but this process must now be accelerated.

“The BBC also needs to reinvigorate its offer to the public on education – something I am passionate about. That’s why its importance is now recognised at the very top of the BBC.

“The UK is changing and changing fast. The BBC needs to recognise and address that. That’s why the work of improving our news and programming offer to the nations and regions is so important. It will be a challenge in an environment where resources are tight, but it is a priority and the steps taken today recognise that.”