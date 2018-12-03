However, the future of the series was left in doubt after Brooker, 47, had to miss filming 2017’s Review of the Year due to his hectic schedule fronting Netflix dystopian anthology, Black Mirror.

Black Mirror’s hugely ambitious episodes has meant Brooker has now pressed pause on the Wipe series, choosing to focus on his Emmy–award winning series for the time being.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, he explained, “In terms of like Wipe shows, Black Mirror takes up every spare moment that I have so at the moment it’s quite tricky.

“Who knows? I wouldn’t necessarily rule out an End of Decade Wipe or something like that.”

He then added, “Or an End of the World Wipe. That might be coming up soon.”

For those of us pining for Brooker’s savage musings over the saccharine season of good will, Judge Rinder will be hosting his own end of the year review show.

Rob Rinder’s Good Year Bad Year will broadcast over the Christmas period on Channel 4, which will see the judge explore this year’s talking points and news stories and deciding whether we’ve had a good year or bad year – along with some help with celebrity guests.