RadioTimes.com understands that a chief reason for the accolade was due to it winning its first ever Bafta for Cruising With Jane McDonald.

The judges were also said to have been impressed with some of the broadcaster’s prestige documentaries including the harrowing Raped: My Story.

As well as that, the industry professionals were said to have liked the “snappy” programme titles over the past year and also noted that the channel has proved a “good broadcaster” to work for according to producers.

Hosted by writer, comedian, TV and radio presenter Frank Skinner, the festival awarded best comedy to Channel 4’s Derry Girls with the best entertainment prize going to Channel 4’s Gogglebox.

The best drama award went to the harrowing Three Girls, BBC1’s harrowing dramatisation of the real-life abuse of girls in Rochdale.

Michael Palin picked up a lifetime achievement award while the best TV moment went to Danny Dyer for his evisceration of the political class about Brexit on Good Evening Britain when he called David Cameron a "twat".

Festival Director, Lisa Campbell, said: “It is testament to the immense talent our industry offers that we have been able to increase the number of categories in our Awards. Huge congratulations to all our winners, from our breakthrough talent to a lifetime achievement, it truly is a celebration of the range of talent and programmes our industry produces.”

List of winners:

Channel of the Year Award

Channel 5

Specialist Channel of the Year

CBBC

Production Company of the Year

CPL Productions

Best Entertainment Series

Gogglebox, Studio Lambert

Best Popular Factual Series

Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds, CPL Productions

Best UK Drama

Three Girls, BBC Studios, Studio Lambert

Best Breakthrough Talent

Rachel Parris

Best Comedy Series

Derry Girls, Hat Trick

Lifetime Achievement Award

Michael Palin

Best Documentary Programme

Blue Planet II, BBC Studios NHU, BBC Worldwide

Best International Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale, An MGM and HULU production

TV Moment of the Year: sponsored by Twitter

Danny Dyer’s unique take on Brexit on Good Evening Britain, ITV