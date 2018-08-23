Channel 5 named best UK broadcaster at Edinburgh Television Festival
... and a lot of it is down to Bafta winner Jane McDonald
The UK television industry has decided that the best channel in the country over the last twelve months is… Channel 5.
Yes, the home of Celebrity Big Brother, Can’t Pay? We’ll Take It Away and Nando’s Saucy Secrets has been deemed the best outfit by a panel of top executives and experts at the Edinburgh Television festival, beating off previous illustrious winners such as BBC1, BBC2, Channel 4 and Sky Atlantic.
RadioTimes.com understands that a chief reason for the accolade was due to it winning its first ever Bafta for Cruising With Jane McDonald.
- Why is Matthew Wright quitting The Wright Stuff on Channel 5
- Channel 5 boss doesn't want Big Brother on his channel
- Is Big Brother going to be axed by Channel 5?
The judges were also said to have been impressed with some of the broadcaster’s prestige documentaries including the harrowing Raped: My Story.
As well as that, the industry professionals were said to have liked the “snappy” programme titles over the past year and also noted that the channel has proved a “good broadcaster” to work for according to producers.
More like this
Hosted by writer, comedian, TV and radio presenter Frank Skinner, the festival awarded best comedy to Channel 4’s Derry Girls with the best entertainment prize going to Channel 4’s Gogglebox.
The best drama award went to the harrowing Three Girls, BBC1’s harrowing dramatisation of the real-life abuse of girls in Rochdale.
Michael Palin picked up a lifetime achievement award while the best TV moment went to Danny Dyer for his evisceration of the political class about Brexit on Good Evening Britain when he called David Cameron a "twat".
Festival Director, Lisa Campbell, said: “It is testament to the immense talent our industry offers that we have been able to increase the number of categories in our Awards. Huge congratulations to all our winners, from our breakthrough talent to a lifetime achievement, it truly is a celebration of the range of talent and programmes our industry produces.”
List of winners:
Channel of the Year Award
Channel 5
Specialist Channel of the Year
CBBC
Production Company of the Year
CPL Productions
Best Entertainment Series
Gogglebox, Studio Lambert
Best Popular Factual Series
Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds, CPL Productions
Best UK Drama
Three Girls, BBC Studios, Studio Lambert
Best Breakthrough Talent
Rachel Parris
Best Comedy Series
Derry Girls, Hat Trick
Lifetime Achievement Award
Michael Palin
Best Documentary Programme
Blue Planet II, BBC Studios NHU, BBC Worldwide
Best International Drama
The Handmaid’s Tale, An MGM and HULU production
TV Moment of the Year: sponsored by Twitter
Danny Dyer’s unique take on Brexit on Good Evening Britain, ITV