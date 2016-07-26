Channel 4's new dating show Naked Attraction sent viewers into disarray
"Why have I just seen an erection on Channel 4?"
Close your eyes. Imagine being confronted with six willies on national television. You’re clothed (but only some of the time), and you have to choose which one you like the best, by a process of elimination.
As the naked hopefuls get sent home one by one, you have to hug them, in a very harshly lit studio, and they are still naked. They are naked the whole time. Naked and dejected. They are so naked that they have to kind of push their bottoms out and away from you when they hug you so your bits don’t touch.
It sounds like a living nightmare, because it is – otherwise known as Naked Attraction, the dating show that premiered on Channel 4 last night. The concept is essentially this: singles choose each other based on little more than the appearance of their genitals and then they go on a date.
This was Twitter's reaction...
Within SIX minutes:
Full on peen and vajayjay on #NakedAttraction ?
— David Yates (@Y_A_T_E_S) July 25, 2016
People were questioning the show's premise, obviously:
Imagine getting your dick out on tv and then getting rejected on the basis of it. #nakedattraction
— Sibley The Best (@Goldfishwars) July 25, 2016
And the state of mind of its creators:
How drunk do you think the person who came up with Naked Attraction was?
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 25, 2016
Sometimes just sharing quotes from the show was enough to illustrate the point:
Ha ha, 'are you a fan of a fuller bush' not what I was expecting to hear on my TV viewing tonight ? #NakedAttraction
— Sam Spencer (@trisamuel) July 25, 2016
Or saying what they saw:
ok what the hell is #nakedattraction and why have i just seen an erection on channel 4
— Alex (@KETFLIXNDCHILL) July 25, 2016
Let’s just say we’re looking forward to this Gogglebox episode.
Naked Attraction is on Channel 4 at 10pm on Mondays