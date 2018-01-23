Channel 4’s own caption added: “It’s tricky to all agree on a restaurant in January. #veganuary”.

The organisers of Veganuary – a campaign encouraging people to try a vegan diet for the month – took a screenshot of the post and are now urging Channel 4 to apologise.

Veganuary's Facebook post reads: “Apparently, Channel 4 – the broadcaster that supposedly champions unheard voices, inspires change and stands up for diversity – thinks it’s cool to insult the 165k people who are doing Veganuary.

“People take part in Veganuary for loads of reasons – to improve their health, to protect animals, or to help the environment. All pretty good things, in our book, and we're surprised Channel 4 disagrees.

“Many people are vegan because of sincerely held beliefs about not causing cruelty – something that's a protected characteristic under the 2010 Equality Act."

The post went on to encourage its vegan following to confront the broadcaster too, saying: “We hope Channel 4 didn't mean to discriminate – why not tell Channel 4 why you're vegan and ask them to apologise?”

Channel 4 has been approached for comment. We will update this article if and when we receive it.