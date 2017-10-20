Sheepishly admitting that he hadn't thought of it, Adrian Chiles passed the buck to Dent, who reluctantly said the word aloud on national TV. "Thanks for that, Adrian. It's gobshite".

The "shite" part was bleeped out on telly, but Rachel Riley spelled it out for everyone to read:

It wasn't the first time in recent memory that the word has cropped up: former Hear'Say member Myleene Klass picked it out back in 2015, and no one batted an eyelid. The word was aired sans bleep, and Nick Hewer eased her worries, exclaiming: "Gobshite? Perfectly respectable!"

His feelings, along with that of Channel 4's censors, appear to have changed in the two years since.

"Are you allowed to say that?" Hower said yesterday.

"Well, it says vulgar slang, so you have to be careful. A stupid, foolish, or incompetent person," Dent said. So, there you have it.

