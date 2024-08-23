Muir had earlier outlined to The Sun that he had felt uncomfortable during the date, which aired in last night's episode on E4, explaining: "Stephen asked if I had sex with my pupils in the car. It was completely inappropriate. He insinuated my car was around the corner and we could have sex. He told me he’d sleep with me."

Muir also said that Webb called him "boring" because he "wouldn't have sex on day one" and said that the experience made him "feel like a hook-up from a sex app".

But Celebs Go Dating has confirmed that Dean will have the chance to speak to Stephen about his behaviour in Monday's episode, while the show's agents will also address Stephen's conduct.

"Any concern regarding behaviour is investigated and dealt with accordingly in line with our robust protocols," a spokesperson said in a statement sent to RadioTimes.com.

"The welfare of everyone involved and working on our show is always of primary importance. Stephen’s conduct during his date with Dean is firmly dealt with by the agents on Monday night’s show, during which Dean also has an opportunity to address Stephen directly."

The new season began airing last Monday and sees a number of celebrities – also including former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan, Made in Chelsea star Tristan Phipps and previous Married at First Sight cast member Ella Morgan – matched with potential dates by the show's expert agents.

Celebs Go Dating continues on Monday 26th August at 9pm on E4 and Channel4.com.

