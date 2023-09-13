On 8th September at 11pm local time, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco. A total of 2,800 people are known to have died so far, with over 300,000 affected.

In light of the tragic news, the BBC decided to pull Celebrity Race Across the World from the schedules as the first episode was filmed in Marrakesh.

So, when will the first episode air? Read on for everything we know so far.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Why isn't Celebrity Race Across the World on tonight?

Celebrity Race Across the World was set to air on BBC One on Wednesday 13th September at 9pm. However, the episode has been pushed back after the earthquake in Morocco.

In a statement, the BBC said: "In light of the earthquake in Morocco, we have taken the decision to postpone the first episode of Celebrity Race Across the World, which was filmed in Marrakesh."

When will Celebrity Race Across the World air?

Alex and Noel Beresford pictured for Celebrity Race Across the World. BBC/Studio Lambert Ltd/Pete Dadds

A new TX date hasn't been confirmed just yet for Celebrity Race Across the World, but it's likely that the first episode could air on Wednesday 20th September instead.

The new series will see the likes of broadcaster Alex Beresford and his father, singer Melanie Blatt and her mother and British racing driver Billy Monger and his sister making their way from Marrakech, Morocco - the most north-western country in Africa - to Tromsø, Norway - which is known as the Arctic capital.

They'll each be hoping to get to the finish line first, without the use of mobile phones and internet access.

We'll keep you updated right here as soon as we know the exact date.

Celebrity Race Across the World will air on BBC One. Previous seasons of Race Across the World are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.