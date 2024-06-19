Hoping to join a long line of winners, including reigning champ Wynne Evans, are reality TV stars Charlotte Crosby and Chloe Burrows, TV personality Christine McGuinness, The Traitors star Diane Carson, TV and radio presenter Craig Doyle and EastEnders actress Danielle Harold.

Elsewhere in the line-up are make-up artist and TV judge Dominic Skinner, TV and radio presenter Edith Bowman, model Emma Thynn, comedian and actor Eshaan Akbar and Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (AKA Nitro).

Joining them in the kitchen are pop star Ian 'H' Watkins, presenter Jake Quickenden, comedian Jamie MacDonald, Sugababes star Mutya Buena, BBC Radio 2 presenter OJ Borg, actor Rochenda Sandall, TV and radio presenter Snoochie Shy, actor Tamer Hassan and Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Vito Coppola.

More like this

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey for Celebrity MasterChef 2024. BBC/Shine TV

Celebrity MasterChef will kick off with four heat weeks, aimed at testing the celebrities' skills in the kitchen. Those who come out on top will make it towards the end of the competition, with only the most talented cooks making it to the final.

The first heat will have five new celebrities take on their first daunting task: the Under the Cloche challenge, in which they must create a dish from scratch that shows off what they can do.

After the heats, the remaining eight celebrities will face the semi-final and final week challenges.

Katie Attwood, MasterChef series editor, said: "Celebrity MasterChef fans are in for a treat this summer – with a top line-up of celebrities and the ever-thrilling John and Gregg on judging duty.

"These stars will need to pull out all the stops this year as we're really testing their mettle. It's one you won't want to miss!"

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Celebrity MasterChef season 19 comes to BBC One this summer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.