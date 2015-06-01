Jules and Matisse proved the most popular champions since the last dancing dog act triumphed on the show: Ashleigh and Pudsey performed to an average of 11.9m viewers when they won in 2012.

Boyband Collabro's win in 2014 was the least watched in the show's nine years, with an average of 10.7m viewers, while back in 2009 Diversity's success attracted Britain's Got Talent's highest score to date: an average of 17.3 million.

Last year's biggest entertainment show was The Great British Bake Off, which whipped up an average of 12.3m viewers for its final in October, after successfully transferring from BBC2 to BBC1. It was beaten only by England's defeat by Uruguay in the World Cup, which was witnessed by an average of 18.5m viewers.