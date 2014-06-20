ITV’s coverage of the whole game, excluding the build up and half time analysis, averaged a healthy audience of 18.5 million.

The channel's entire coverage ran from 7pm – an hour before the 8pm kick off – to 10:30pm and averaged 13.1 million viewers, a 55% share, according to the overnights.

The figures for last night’s crunch group stage game were always expected to bring in a healthy audience because of the 8pm kick off.

England’s opening match against Italy on Saturday kicked off at 11pm but still saw nearly 14 million viewers stay up to watch England also go down 2-1.

An audience of 13.7 million, an 86% audience share, was still watching BBC1 when the whistle blew at 12.45am.