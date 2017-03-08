Duncan James is going to sing as Nadine Coyle, Gareth Gates will be taking on Cheryl, Ritchie Neville is Kimberley Walsh, Jon Lee will be Nicola Roberts and Ben Ofoedu is going to portray Sarah Harding.

Gareth is already well into the Spirit (In the Sky) by getting into a rather fetching red bra:

And also posting a minute-long video on Twitter with the caption “Watch me attempt to walk in heels”.

Watch me attempt to walk in heels ? pic.twitter.com/tBEuIqCGo9 — Gareth Gates (@Gareth_Gates) March 8, 2017

Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief airs live on Saturday March 11 at 6.45pm on BBC One.