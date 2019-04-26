The 30-year-old is the 38th presenter on the show, which has previously been a launching platform for stars including Gethin Jones, Konnie Huq and Matt Baker.

With his debut on Blue Peter slated for 16th May alongside co-host Lindsey Russell, Driss will be replacing Radzi Chinyanganya, who announced his departure from the long-running children’s show last month after five-and-a-half-years at the helm.

Speaking about his appointment to the CBBC show, Driss explained, “To say that becoming a Blue Peter presenter is a dream come true doesn’t even begin to describe it. To be named presenter of the longest running children's television programme in the world is a far bigger achievement than I ever dreamt possible.

“I cannot wait to get started and follow in the footsteps of the 60 years of iconic presenters who have worn the famous Blue Peter badge before me. I am going to give it my all, no matter what the job throws at me.”

Acting Editor of Blue Peter Matthew Peacock added that Driss was selected for the role after he was unruffled by the unique audition process.

“Richie really impressed us during his auditions and showed that he has plenty of Blue Peter spirit when he came face to face with a Burmese python and took on a ninja assault course,” he said. “We’re sure he will be a big hit with the legions of Blue Peter fans.”

Prior to Blue Peter, St Albans born Driss studied Film and Television at University of Wales, Aberystwyth, before launching his own series on Urban radio station GRM Daily.

Following this, he joined Joe Media in 2016, which saw him front a weekly show in which he interviewed celebrities.

Driss has already been filming for Blue Peter, with his first challenge seeing him singing with The Kingdom Choir in front of a live audience.

Blue Peter is live on CBBC every Thursday at 5:30pm and is available on BBC iPlayer